EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $385.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $630.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.33.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $245.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $195.01 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock valued at $43,579,057. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285,923 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

