Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at BTIG Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley raised Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.90. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth $75,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

