Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at BTIG Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.42% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley raised Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.
Shares of LEGN stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.90. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
