Raymond James Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $385.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.23.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $321.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.07 and a 200 day moving average of $343.20. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.11 and a beta of 0.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.