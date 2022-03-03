Raymond James Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $385.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.23.
NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $321.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.07 and a 200 day moving average of $343.20. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.11 and a beta of 0.40.
In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SBA Communications (Get Rating)
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
