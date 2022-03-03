Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,500 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FOX were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FOX by 238.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,465,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,905,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FOX by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 32,452 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $39.32 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

