Utah Retirement Systems Has $851,000 Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Crane were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $104.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

