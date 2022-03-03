Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Shares of CBAN opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $324.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359. 10.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,874 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,389,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.