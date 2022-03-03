Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.
Shares of CBAN opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $324.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.
In other news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359. 10.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,874 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,389,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
