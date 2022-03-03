Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

FLS stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

About Flowserve (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

