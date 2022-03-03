Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.