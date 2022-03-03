Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.56.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.