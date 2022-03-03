Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,653 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,706,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,265,000 after purchasing an additional 581,085 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 367,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after purchasing an additional 320,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $33.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.43.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on REZI. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Resideo Technologies (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.