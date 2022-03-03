Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 523,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after buying an additional 67,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,756,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day moving average of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.92 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Several research firms have commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

