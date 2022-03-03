Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of Revolution Medicines worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $50.88.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines Profile (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.