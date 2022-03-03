Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 406,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.24% of Harpoon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $745,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.03.

HARP opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

