Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,000 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALV opened at $83.38 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

