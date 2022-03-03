Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $615,908.22 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $709.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $737.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $786.97. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Equinix by 34.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $846.35.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

