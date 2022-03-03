Insider Selling: NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Sells $161,595.00 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NWE opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 843,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,862,000 after purchasing an additional 784,886 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 48,678.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 640,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.