ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Purchases $33,890.85 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 32,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $33,890.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 395,009 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $406,859.27.

On Thursday, January 27th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 1,750 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 200 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $210.00.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 213.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RWLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

