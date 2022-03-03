V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.34

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.34 and last traded at $55.46, with a volume of 37243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

