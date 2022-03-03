KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

KNOP opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

