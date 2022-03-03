Reviewing AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) & Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Riverview Bancorp and AMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 34.09% 13.37% 1.29% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and AMB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.81 $10.47 million $0.95 7.94 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats AMB Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

AMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It is also involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on November 23, 1993 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.