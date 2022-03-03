Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 80,142 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,142 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTO. Citigroup upped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.