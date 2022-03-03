Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $107.17, but opened at $125.55. Veritiv shares last traded at $132.85, with a volume of 2,218 shares changing hands.
The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.72.
Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)
Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritiv (VRTV)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.