Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $107.17, but opened at $125.55. Veritiv shares last traded at $132.85, with a volume of 2,218 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.72.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

