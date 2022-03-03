Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Director James D. Iv Robinson Sells 330,334 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OLO stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -19.08. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after buying an additional 252,493 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after buying an additional 188,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

