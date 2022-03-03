Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.62). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of ($1.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of RRGB opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $266.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

