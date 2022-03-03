Brokerages Anticipate Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. Gates Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

