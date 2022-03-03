Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Short Interest Up 729.5% in February

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,758,500 shares, a growth of 729.5% from the January 31st total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,585.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monex Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNXBF opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Monex Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37.

Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.

