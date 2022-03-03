Telsey Advisory Group Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $25.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of AEO opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

