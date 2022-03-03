Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Rises By 801.7%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 801.7% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CII. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

