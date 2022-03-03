Morses Club (LON:MCL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Morses Club (LON:MCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Morses Club stock opened at GBX 14.05 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. Morses Club has a 1-year low of GBX 11 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.27). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.99.

In related news, insider Paul Smith sold 464,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.58), for a total value of £199,571.17 ($267,772.94).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

