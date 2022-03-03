UBS Group AG Sells 200,498 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200,498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Sunrun worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Sunrun by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 47,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sunrun by 6,265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 115,662 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

RUN stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

