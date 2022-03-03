UBS Group AG Grows Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of NRG Energy worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NRG opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

