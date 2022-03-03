California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of PRA Group worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $721,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $489,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

