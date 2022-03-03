iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $183.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.66. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

