Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 88,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,497 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,779,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,830,000 after purchasing an additional 92,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter.

SUM stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

