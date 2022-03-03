Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 38,816 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,816 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.45 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

