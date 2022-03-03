Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after buying an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Leidos by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after buying an additional 76,686 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Leidos by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,530,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,260,000 after buying an additional 77,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,542,000 after buying an additional 150,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average of $93.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $108.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

