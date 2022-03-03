Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $235,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 4.06. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

