UBS Group AG Has $16.39 Million Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.42% of Adient worth $16,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Adient by 440.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,447 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $63,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adient by 1,443.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after purchasing an additional 630,730 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adient by 42.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,101,000 after acquiring an additional 549,854 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,843,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

ADNT stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.93. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

