Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $463,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $155.65 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.