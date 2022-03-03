Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 612,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,161 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 33.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Knowles by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,003,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,292,000 after buying an additional 59,830 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 48,203.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 1,976,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 10.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after buying an additional 175,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 169,833 shares of company stock worth $3,893,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

KN stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

