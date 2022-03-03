Contrasting CION Invt (CION) & Its Peers

CION Invt (NYSE: CION – Get Rating) is one of 684 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CION Invt to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CION Invt and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Invt 0 1 0 0 2.00 CION Invt Competitors 181 705 1002 20 2.45

CION Invt currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.97%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 71.27%. Given CION Invt’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CION Invt has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CION Invt and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CION Invt $163.84 million -$11.02 million 7.88 CION Invt Competitors $1.19 billion $53.95 million 9.18

CION Invt’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CION Invt. CION Invt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CION Invt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Invt 93.55% 8.25% 4.34% CION Invt Competitors 32.63% -22.24% 2.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of CION Invt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Invt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CION Invt pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. CION Invt pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.7% and pay out 51.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CION Invt competitors beat CION Invt on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About CION Invt (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

