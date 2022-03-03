Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.62% of Fidus Investment worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 819.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of FDUS opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $457.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

