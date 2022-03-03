Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.55 Million Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 831.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of RealReal worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in RealReal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 633,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RealReal by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,946,000 after acquiring an additional 670,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RealReal by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,413,000 after acquiring an additional 735,719 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $67,282.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

REAL stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.55. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 139.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

