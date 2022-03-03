Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,776 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.80% of Plains GP worth $16,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,458,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 61,709 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 284.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 19.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,974,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

