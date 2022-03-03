Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Global Net Lease worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNL opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

