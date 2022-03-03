Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Tuya by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,532 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Tuya by 651.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,690,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tuya by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 167,709 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tuya alerts:

Shares of TUYA stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64. Tuya Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $27.65.

TUYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Tuya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.