Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,836 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Forma Therapeutics worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

FMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMTX opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $465.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forma Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.