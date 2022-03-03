The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target to $2.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $490.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.44. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

