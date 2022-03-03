Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,196 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 77,512 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4,861.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

