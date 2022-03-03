Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 235,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Paysafe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 43.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,577 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 61.8% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,192 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter valued at $26,350,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at $32,375,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,498,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSFE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

