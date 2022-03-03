Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 235,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Paysafe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 43.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,577 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 61.8% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,192 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter valued at $26,350,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at $32,375,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,498,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.
Paysafe Profile (Get Rating)
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paysafe (PSFE)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.