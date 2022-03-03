PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Holdings Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.33% of PFSweb worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter valued at $15,157,000. North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 75.0% during the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,054,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 452,019 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PFSweb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PFSweb by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 23,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in PFSweb by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 371,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 177,385 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. PFSweb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $250.77 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

